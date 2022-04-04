MAFS is finally over which means we can all get our lives back (i.e. scour Netflix every night for what to watch instead before landing on the same movie you’ve seen 30 times before) but does anyone else feel like it was kind of a let down?

I’ve read that apparently Olivia forced production to re-edit (and sometimes re-shoot) her scenes to tone them down, and you can definitely tell the final edit has a lot missing. At this point, I just cant wait for the cast to spill all the real dirt when they’re out of contract!

Ella and Mitch are first on the couch. Ella raves about what a changed man Mitch is, Mitch says Ella is his girlfriend and he rates her, and the experts notice how relaxed and comfortable Mitch seems now.

“Mitch, why did you pursue Ella after final vows?” “Instagram followers, John. Instagram followers.” #MAFS #MAFSAU — Jen McKenzie (she/her) 🇺🇦 (@jenmck82) April 4, 2022

Selina and Cody are up and the experts praise them while Selina sits awkwardly and is forced to admit Cody broke up with her the night before after the dinner party!! Selina says this was after he asked her to move in with him, a move that apparently he initiated. He makes some excuse of how Selina needs someone who can show her he cares about her and he can’t do that. Yet when the experts ask if he can see a future with her, he’s still being non-committal in his answers, saying “he could”. He’s finallyyyyy forced into admitting “No” and we all know that’s been the real answer the whole time and he could have saved Selina a lot of heartbreak had he just told her at the start.

Cody has always been sketchy from day dot. He has always been insincere towards Selina. She didn’t deserve to be his emotional punching bag. Now get off my telly #MAFSAU — Christine Bernadette Almoite (@beaalmoite) April 4, 2022

Wtf Cody, you asked Selina to move in with you and you just dump her!? Geez. Your more of a douchebag more than Ever #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/zrem3GqXdq — Kels #Zelda #BreathofTheWild2 (@kelseytcarlisle) April 4, 2022

WE EXPECTED EMOTIONAL MATURITY FROM BATMAN SHEETS AND THIS FAN — WE EXPECTED TOO MUCH #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/4Xv9esFC6q — Unlucky Lingerie (@unluckylingerie) April 4, 2022

It’s Brent and Tamara’s turn. Selin calls out Tamara for having an issue with Brent’s job title (and where was this Selin the whole time?? I feel like we’ve been robbed!). The Mitch drama comes up again and Tamara says Mitch called her saying he shouldn’t be calling her, he was thinking about her. Mitch says it’s bullsh** but I don’t know, I think she could be telling the truth, especially after all the post-show sightings of them together on the Gold Coast. Tamara walks out saying she can’t listen anymore, and the mic catches her crying and saying she “doesn’t want a person who works in retail, why is that not ok?”

Tamara, a lot of people work in retail. Seriously you keep looking down on them, but they should look down on you. You are a horrible,

horrible person. Next time you walk into a shop I hope you don’t get served. #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/YLE7lvu90U — MAFSCommentary (@MafsCommentary) April 4, 2022

Not an ideal label for a wanna be influencer. Probs won’t be getting priority bar service, good coffee, comped meals, a table at hot restaurants. awks #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/lNgBjA62m9 — stick on the road (@stickontheroad) April 4, 2022

I’ve never seen so much emotion in this man HAHAHAHA #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/LiKCzMohCz — reality tweets (@RealityTVTweet3) April 4, 2022

Selin as a wife, terrible

Selin as a shit-stirrer, epic. #mafsau #mafs — Andy (@Skualg) April 4, 2022



Carolina and Dion are called up and Carolina refuses to go sit next to Dion. Very mature. We’re treated to the montage of them getting together, and the cast’s reaction to seeing it for the first time. The experts ask Carolina and Daniel to apologise and they do a pretty terrible job of attempting it.

Wish we’d seen more of Olivia’s face when she realised she’s sabotaged her own relationship with Jackson by sticking up for Carolina.#MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MAFSA #MAFSAU — . (@veganocean) April 4, 2022

Remember Daniel came into #MAFSAU talking about how much of a role model he wanted to be for his super important niece? Then moved to Sydney first chance he got and acted like an arse ever since?! — Andrew wilson (@Andrewwilson87) April 4, 2022

The experts decide to replay the events between Olivia and Dom and Olivia says “this is my nightmare”, which of course it would be when you know the footage will show you’ve been lying this whole time. She is only asked if she has regrets about it, which is how you know the episode was re-edited, cos it looks like A LOT of being held accountable was taken out and we ended up with whatever lukewarm nothing this was.

Whyyyyyy did no one address (AGAIN!) Olivia’s blatant lying, manipulation and childish behaviours?

Such a wasted opportunity.

The clip they played showed such concerning behaviours, and no one seemed to argue that it was incorrect?

Why, why, why? So not okay. #MAFSAU #MAFS — NicCate (@NicCate88) April 4, 2022

Selin said it best: “evil, that is evil”

When addressing Olivia’s little round up in the finale tonight.

On this season of #MAFSAU Olivia has been pure evil. — Matilda Sinclair (@Matildasinc) April 4, 2022

To think everyone was mad at Selin and now we’re all nodding in agreement to everything she says to the trio of mean girls #MAFSAU — N (@nadss2020) April 4, 2022

It’s called being real Olivia. Domenica is showing you to be authentic whether you’re facing the experts or not. Dom is not willing to fall for ur fakery and rightfully calling u out on it!#MAFSAU #MAFSAUS #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #MAFSA #MAFSAustralia — Uzoamaka🙌🏿💡💃🏾🌞💕🙏🏿 (@TashAmaka) April 4, 2022

Olivia would be like “ how dare you use a factual video to disregard my feeling of being a victim, I’m in a very bad mood now” #MAFSAU — Jason Lin (@JasonLi60775185) April 4, 2022

“She waved the broken glass in my face”, “she came to my room and shouted at me”, “She never apologised”. You realise it’s all being filmed right, Olivia? #MAFSAUS #MAFSAU — Dan Jackson (@DanJacJack) April 4, 2022

The real reason Olivia can’t stand Dom is that Dom has and displays the inner self confidence and decency that Olivia wish she had. At her core Olivia a deeply insecure and empty person #mafs #MAFSAU — Minerva (@rooteruditorum) April 4, 2022

so you’re telling me Daniel and Carolina got absolutely ripped into by the judges and all Olivia gets is ‘do you have any regrets?’ ??? nah gtfo, what she did was literally illegal and disgusting behaviour. #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/aQ6TkWK3uP — ⭑ (@withlovelizzy_) April 4, 2022

channel 9 downplaying the volatile nature of olivia is a disservice to dom and to any viewer who has experienced bullying. what a bloody shame #mafs #mafsau #mafsaustralia — Ä▫️°′• (@caadiiska_dhig) April 4, 2022

Olivia after the proof came out to the group that Domenica didn’t actually “wave the glass around like a weapon” #MAFSAU #mafs pic.twitter.com/DdeBS2VlfA — Renee Ann (@renee_ann98) April 4, 2022

AND THERE YOU HAVE IT FOLKS, THE MOMENT WE’VE WAITED FOR! NO GLASS IN DOMENICA’S HAND. #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/jwC6EJ4cgm — alysha ♡ dom stan acc (@intosneedy) April 4, 2022

So Olivia didn’t like the way Dom speaks to people. So she starts a relentless vendetta of bullying and lying to destroy her for the entire series and then isn’t held properly accountable?!WTF #MAFSAU — Dave Donital 🇮🇹🇦🇺♋️ (@feralbudgie) April 4, 2022

