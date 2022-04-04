MAFS is finally over which means we can all get our lives back (i.e. scour Netflix every night for what to watch instead before landing on the same movie you’ve seen 30 times before) but does anyone else feel like it was kind of a let down?

I’ve read that apparently Olivia forced production to re-edit (and sometimes re-shoot) her scenes to tone them down, and you can definitely tell the final edit has a lot missing. At this point, I just cant wait for the cast to spill all the real dirt when they’re out of contract!

Ella and Mitch are first on the couch. Ella raves about what a changed man Mitch is, Mitch says Ella is his girlfriend and he rates her, and the experts notice how relaxed and comfortable Mitch seems now.

Selina and Cody are up and the experts praise them while Selina sits awkwardly and is forced to admit Cody broke up with her the night before after the dinner party!! Selina says this was after he asked her to move in with him, a move that apparently he initiated. He makes some excuse of how Selina needs someone who can show her he cares about her and he can’t do that. Yet when the experts ask if he can see a future with her, he’s still being non-committal in his answers, saying “he could”. He’s finallyyyyy forced into admitting “No” and we all know that’s been the real answer the whole time and he could have saved Selina a lot of heartbreak had he just told her at the start.

It’s Brent and Tamara’s turn. Selin calls out Tamara for having an issue with Brent’s job title (and where was this Selin the whole time?? I feel like we’ve been robbed!). The Mitch drama comes up again and Tamara says Mitch called her saying he shouldn’t be calling her, he was thinking about her. Mitch says it’s bullsh** but I don’t know, I think she could be telling the truth, especially after all the post-show sightings of them together on the Gold Coast. Tamara walks out saying she can’t listen anymore, and the mic catches her crying and saying she “doesn’t want a person who works in retail, why is that not ok?”

Carolina and Dion are called up and Carolina refuses to go sit next to Dion. Very mature. We’re treated to the montage of them getting together, and the cast’s reaction to seeing it for the first time. The experts ask Carolina and Daniel to apologise and they do a pretty terrible job of attempting it.

The experts decide to replay the events between Olivia and Dom and Olivia says “this is my nightmare”, which of course it would be when you know the footage will show you’ve been lying this whole time. She is only asked if she has regrets about it, which is how you know the episode was re-edited, cos it looks like A LOT of being held accountable was taken out and we ended up with whatever lukewarm nothing this was.

