It’s time for Final Vows take two, and wowww I gotta say, even though this episode had some “seriously??” moments, it felt sooo much lighter without Olivia’s presence!

Our mixed bag of the night starts with Selina chatting to her mum about Cody. Mum tells her she “is not really impressed AT ALL”, the Cody is not really keen to show Selina he loves her. She thinks Selina loves him more than he loves her, and if he really loved her it would show everywhere how important she is to him.

“He is not really into you” The whole country has been screeching that at their tv for months. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) March 29, 2022

Selina’s mum hearing about how Cody has made huge changes when he literally only started doing the bare minimum by showing her daughter common courtesy and basic human kindness. #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/u7kbfdwS6s — Slabberin (@slabberin) March 29, 2022

The old proverb “Listen to your Mother “. Selina your mum is spot on in reading Cody. He doesn’t love you, if he did he’d be shouting it from the roof tops. #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/WhSv9Ohrd2 — ZZ 🇦🇺 (@ZZPease) March 29, 2022

As much as Selina is hurting (and Cody tried), her mum’s right. She can do so much better. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Isobel Ardent (@isobelardent) March 29, 2022

They seem happy to see each other at the commitment ceremony, which bodes well for them but not for us. Cody thanks Selina for basically putting up with him this whole time but wonders if they are really suited and if his feelings are strong enough. He ultimately decides that she is someone he wants to build a future with (I wonder if he found out she had air con and a stocked fridge in her house) and if she’ll have him, he wants more than anything to continue this relationship with her. I hope this is the result of him taking his uncle’s words to heart and not some awkward way to save face on national TV. Selina acknowledges that Cody has grown and evolved and says it makes her proud. HOWEVER… (and we are all on the edge of our seats during this commercial break rooting for her) there have been times she felt hurt and alone even when he was by her side, he’s hot and cold, and she’s trapped in a cycle of uncertainty continuously wondering where she stands with him… yet still decides to continue the relationship. While we’re all disappointed, hopefully Cody has grown and will treat Selina well. Only time will tell… but we can find out in the reunion on Sunday!

Cody wants to figure out if his relationship is “worth the effort”. WHAT EFFORT????#MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/29qnAwxYqq — Bury the Evidence (@BuryEvidence) March 29, 2022

I would love if if after each commitment ceremony there was info on the screen about how long the couple actually lasted.

“Selina and Cody remained together for one week after the commitment ceremony.”#MAFSAU #MAFS — Mel (@melb_mel) March 29, 2022

me hiding in the bushes of selina and cody’s final commitment ceremony #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/p4g72dxgRU — alysha ♡ dom stan acc (@intosneedy) March 29, 2022

I’m happy for #Selina. She’s good for #Cody. I hope and pray that Cody continue his self-development in his partnership journey with Selina IRL. Cody, please don’t break Selina’s heart. She really deserves a happy and secure relationship. 💕#MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAUS — ❤️‍🔥😁❤️‍🔥 (@misschieffe) March 29, 2022

Cody is an incredibly emotionally stunted person. He needs therapy, and I don’t say that as an insult. The guy needs to work his this out with someone who knows how #MAFSAUS #MAFSAU — Cairyn Jay (@CairynJay) March 29, 2022

“Because of you, Cody, I’ve never felt so alone, so misunderstood, cried so much, I’ve never met a man so cold and hard to understand. So I’d love to continue with you!” GIRL WHAT! #MAFSAustralia #MAFSAU — georg (@georgiawhomst) March 29, 2022

Mitch and Ella slept in separate rooms after their huge blowout at the dinner party and after Mitch tells Ella that if she needs validation, maybe he’s not the right person for her, they have a tense goodbye. Ella tells her mum (who knows she can do way better than Mitch) that of things kept progressing she could definitely fall in love with him. Mitch complains about how “Ella needs all these things in a relationship” and it’s like uh, doesn’t everyone? At final vows, Ella is very complimentary and says that she sees potential in Mitch, she’s willing to take the risk and thinks he is worth it. Mitch, on the other hand, wonders what she thinks he’s been doing this entire time if not looking for a relationship. He says the more time they spend together, the more difficult the relationship gets and that he’s not the right person she’s looking for.

Mitch asks “How can we leave here as partners when I don’t see this as a substantial relationship?” and apparently needs to go back to his life, family and friends and maybe at some point have a think about whether he wants to keep Ella hanging or nah. Ella doesn’t look too blindsided and says she’s not surprised he didn’t make a decision. He says decisions are difficult and it looks like his head can only deal with thinking or hairspray but not both, so she might be waiting a while. Anyway, those playing at home can see Ella can do sooo much better so it’s kind of a win tbh… and if those Ella and Brent dating rumours are true, I wouldn’t be unhappy at all!

Ella, just remember that Mitch has a vault of all his ex’s. That’s a red flag in itself. #mafs #mafsau — Jason (@Jasonpfit) March 29, 2022

I don’t understand why an incredible woman like Ella, w/physical beauty, emotional depth, intellect, style, class, can’t see Mitch is a waste of her time

Single ladies, better 2be single than miserable &/or unfulfilled in a relationship

Being single isn’t failure #mafs #mafsau — VišnjaCreates (@VisnjaCreates) March 29, 2022

“I do believe that any man is lucky to have me.” Just when you thought Ella couldn’t be anymore of a Queen than she already is. #MAFS #MAFSAU — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) March 29, 2022

Mitch: refuses to put in the work to make relationship work. Also Mitch: this is your fault that I’m not the right person for you. #mafs #mafsau — Ben Shute (@Ben_Shute) March 29, 2022

It’s funny how men like Cody & Mitch say things like “I don’t know how we’re going to get past this” as a smokescreen when they really mean “I’m really not prepared to budge on this, make you feel secure or put any work into this relationship” #MAFS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia — Artemis (@easytiger7777) March 29, 2022

“Decisions are hard” You’ve had eight weeks you bin chicken. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) March 29, 2022

Mitch: goes on a show about marrying a stranger Also Mitch: I can’t do commitment #mafs #mafsau — spicy amy (@spicyamy1) March 29, 2022

Okay hear me out but Ella would make such a good bachelorette #MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/4j92oNF1CE — Weslee (@WSpark98NZ2) March 29, 2022

Dom and Jack are shattered to be leaving each other and have a teary farewell before heading off. The show tries to throw in a bit of suspense with Dom telling her friends that she has a fear of failure from her previous marriage but we all know that ain’t stopping her. It’s rainy the day of their final vows and tbh I love it, it feels so Pride and Prejudice-y! Dom gives up walking in her heels at some point on her way to the altar and it’s literally the most relatable moment in the show. They run into each other’s arms, Jack takes out his envelope and… THUNDER!! (Is Bruno around or?) Their vows are short and sweet cos they probably want to get outta there before it buckets down. Jack says she’s made this experience the best thing he’s done and wants to continue a relationship ofc, and Dom says (in typical Dom fashion) “what a bloody incredible journey we’ve been on!” She tells him even though she’s struggled, she never gave up cos he’s a one in a million guy and she hopes they can continue what they have in the real world. Finally, we get a love story out of this season! They seems truly happy and like they’re falling in love.

one thing i will say is that jack and dom just. we’re genuinely so excited to see each other at final vows. they couldn’t wait and they couldn’t stop touching each other. their connection is so genuine, and i’m seriously rooting for them to go all the way 🥺 #MAFSAU — tasha 🥀 (@womenjpg) March 29, 2022

dom and jack are the best couple on this show ever #mafs #MAFSAU — random person that is obsessed with mafs (@maf5wuwjdhd) March 29, 2022

The thought of Olivia watching Dom and Jack right now makes me happy #mafsau — Benji (@benji91660091) March 29, 2022

#mafsau Is there anyone nicer than Jack, he’s so lovely, Dom is a lucky girl. — Michelle (@Huffles10) March 29, 2022

Dom holding up the door sign just broke me #mafs #mafsau — Jason (@Jasonpfit) March 29, 2022

Dom taking off her ridiculous shoes in the rain is so real, and I’m here for it.#MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/P53APUTlJM — Kris (@aminutewithkris) March 29, 2022

