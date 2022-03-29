It’s time for Final Vows take two, and wowww I gotta say, even though this episode had some “seriously??” moments, it felt sooo much lighter without Olivia’s presence!

Our mixed bag of the night starts with Selina chatting to her mum about Cody. Mum tells her she “is not really impressed AT ALL”, the Cody is not really keen to show Selina he loves her. She thinks Selina loves him more than he loves her, and if he really loved her it would show everywhere how important she is to him.

They seem happy to see each other at the commitment ceremony, which bodes well for them but not for us. Cody thanks Selina for basically putting up with him this whole time but wonders if they are really suited and if his feelings are strong enough. He ultimately decides that she is someone he wants to build a future with (I wonder if he found out she had air con and a stocked fridge in her house) and if she’ll have him, he wants more than anything to continue this relationship with her. I hope this is the result of him taking his uncle’s words to heart and not some awkward way to save face on national TV. Selina acknowledges that Cody has grown and evolved and says it makes her proud. HOWEVER… (and we are all on the edge of our seats during this commercial break rooting for her) there have been times she felt hurt and alone even when he was by her side, he’s hot and cold, and she’s trapped in a cycle of uncertainty continuously wondering where she stands with him… yet still decides to continue the relationship. While we’re all disappointed, hopefully Cody has grown and will treat Selina well. Only time will tell… but we can find out in the reunion on Sunday!

Mitch and Ella slept in separate rooms after their huge blowout at the dinner party and after Mitch tells Ella that if she needs validation, maybe he’s not the right person for her, they have a tense goodbye. Ella tells her mum (who knows she can do way better than Mitch) that of things kept progressing she could definitely fall in love with him. Mitch complains about how “Ella needs all these things in a relationship” and it’s like uh, doesn’t everyone? At final vows, Ella is very complimentary and says that she sees potential in Mitch, she’s willing to take the risk and thinks he is worth it. Mitch, on the other hand, wonders what she thinks he’s been doing this entire time if not looking for a relationship. He says the more time they spend together, the more difficult the relationship gets and that he’s not the right person she’s looking for.

Mitch asks “How can we leave here as partners when I don’t see this as a substantial relationship?” and apparently needs to go back to his life, family and friends and maybe at some point have a think about whether he wants to keep Ella hanging or nah. Ella doesn’t look too blindsided and says she’s not surprised he didn’t make a decision. He says decisions are difficult and it looks like his head can only deal with thinking or hairspray but not both, so she might be waiting a while. Anyway, those playing at home can see Ella can do sooo much better so it’s kind of a win tbh… and if those Ella and Brent dating rumours are true, I wouldn’t be unhappy at all!

Dom and Jack are shattered to be leaving each other and have a teary farewell before heading off. The show tries to throw in a bit of suspense with Dom telling her friends that she has a fear of failure from her previous marriage but we all know that ain’t stopping her. It’s rainy the day of their final vows and tbh I love it, it feels so Pride and Prejudice-y! Dom gives up walking in her heels at some point on her way to the altar and it’s literally the most relatable moment in the show. They run into each other’s arms, Jack takes out his envelope and… THUNDER!! (Is Bruno around or?) Their vows are short and sweet cos they probably want to get outta there before it buckets down. Jack says she’s made this experience the best thing he’s done and wants to continue a relationship ofc, and Dom says (in typical Dom fashion) “what a bloody incredible journey we’ve been on!” She tells him even though she’s struggled, she never gave up cos he’s a one in a million guy and she hopes they can continue what they have in the real world. Finally, we get a love story out of this season! They seems truly happy and like they’re falling in love.

