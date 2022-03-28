I know we all think final vows are not the most interesting part of the show but it was definitely saved by Brent’s mic drop moment in his final vows… and Selina’s mum realising in about 5 minutes what her daughter has ignored for weeks.

Selina and Cody are doing a mini homestay, mostly cos producers couldn’t let the opportunity pass to see how her strict parents would take Cody’s general immaturity. Cody walks into Selina’s very adult looking house with no visible disease riddled decor and manages to immediately knock over her lucky coin in the doorway. I would kinda take that as a sign but Selina keeps persisting and takes him to meet her mother (her dad was “at a wedding” – wink, wink, I see you dad and don’t blame you). I love Selina’s parents’ house cos it reminds me of all the old school ethnic houses I grew up in and visited. Cody helps her mother bring out the good china and ironically says “too easy” about 3 seconds before breaking her favourite cup. Is it too easy, Cody, is it? Her mum seems very unimpressed and calls him “very very clumsy”. As they separate before their final vows, Cody gives Selina his gift of a sea otter adoption and two plushies, one for each of them which he hopes will be reunited soon.

Selina: I’m not good with goodbyes because I normally get ghosted. WHO HAS HURT SELINA!? HOW DARE SOMEONE DO THAT? 👿#MAFS #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/GJYL1U7Epx — Married At First Sight Experts (@mafsexperts) March 28, 2022

Selina’s mum for Expert role in #MAFSAU Season 9. More insight into Cody’s twattish personality from a broken cup episode than the supposed “Experts” from watching hours of video #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/zy0LMqePW8 — Tame_punks_bong (@Tamepunks_bong) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cody after breaking a cup: Selina’s mum took it like a champion Selina’s mum: That MF is never stepping foot in this house ever again. #MAFSAU #mafs — Apolo (@PK_APOSTOLI) March 28, 2022

Jackson and Olivia separately go talk to their friends and family about Olivia’s issues, everyone of whom can seem to grasp Olivia’s actions better than Jackson. His mum looks unimpressed, and that’s only from hearing Jackson’s rose coloured version of events. I really wonder what she’s thinking watching it all play out and how bad she actually was. I don’t really care to get into the trauma bonding hostage situation (pretty sure I saw Jackson blink twice for help) they tried to masquerade as final vows, except to note that it was kinda satisfying to see Olivia say she loved Jackson and him saying he’s not there yet.

Jackson is the biggest fool on this show #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/QxhbQFvTWy — Vanessa Antoun (@vanessaantoun14) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jackson the rug sweeper. Put thoses red flags under the rug #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/JRE5FbZ7ab — lockstock2 (@letthegoodtimez) March 28, 2022

Everyone in Olivia’s life is literally aware of her behaviour, they say it every time but they all enable her! It’s so gross #mafs #mafsau — Jessa (@jessamouse) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Everything about my well-being depends on what Jackson’s decision is” like HOLY HELL. Talk about an abusive toxic mentality. Olivia is a true crime doco waiting to happen. #mafsau #mafs — ♒️ (@vlada_sasha) March 28, 2022

I will stand by you when hyperbole turns to libel, when skating on the wrong side of the law make me “an accessory”, when you finding fault in my friends turns in to you “helping me realise that they are toxic”. You are my world. MY WHOLE WORLD. #mafs #mafsau #Mafsaustralia — LittleMissMoo (@LittleMissMoo4) March 28, 2022

Olivia, you weren’t ‘accused’ of this behaviour, YOU wete the one who described yourself as that and that opened people’s eyes to why you act like that. What you’ve experienced? That’s called consequences #MAFSAU — It’s ya girl Chlo (@UntimelyCloz) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

The fact that Olivia used her final vows as an opportunity to snipe about others really tells you everything #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #MAFS — Jo Desmond 💗 (@jodes888) March 28, 2022

Jackson diminishing Olivia’s behaviour down to “snide comments” is exactly why she’s so attached to him. #mafs #mafsau — Ira Snave (@IraSnave) March 28, 2022

Can channel 9 please do a compilation of all the times Olivia has contradicted herself or blatantly lied 🤥🦉🤣 that would be way more entertaining than these boring final vowels #MAFSAU #mafs — akinat (@Elle94004403) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jackson, that wasn’t her taking your breath away.. That is a dementor sucking your soul out your mouth.#MAFSAU #MAFS #MAFSAustralia pic.twitter.com/caJYfqoolu — Trashing Shows (@DEANNE_Shows) March 28, 2022

“I have been accused by others of holding grudges”. On several occasions Olivia bragged about holding grudges. She lies so much she can’t remember her own lies. #mafs #mafsau — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) March 28, 2022

Olivia’s cousin immediately asking if she started the conflict with Dom is proof enough that Olivia does this regularly #MAFSAU — Gryphon (@Grudfindork) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I’m a petty bitch”

“I can hold a grudge till I die”

“I’d burn her at the stake”

“I’ve held a grudge since kindergarten”

Yeah I have no ideawhere these ‘accusations’ came from #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/vU0vMN4epp — It’s ya girl Chlo (@UntimelyCloz) March 28, 2022

Can Olivia’s ex boyfriends step forward and spill ALL OF THE TEA #MAFSAU #MAFS pic.twitter.com/VLRi84ZQAL — Leah Jay (@LeahJayK) March 28, 2022

Olivia thinking of all the ways she’s going to ruin Jackson’s life if he leaves her. That’s a look of pure evil. #mafs #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/5W4rpRJiOC — Pepito Bublè (@pepitobuble) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

And I cannot stress this one enough:

Olivia Frazer has signed with an agent to become an influencer.Please don’t let this woman succeed in this endeavor.If we do it’ll set a precedent for future generations to treat one another with contempt & capitalize on hatred & bullying.The world is going through enough #MAFSAU — Joel Wrex (@joelston1) March 28, 2022

Brent and Tamara don’t even say goodbye to each other, Brent has had enough which is totally understandable to everyone. While I don’t think Tamara is actually a bad person, she comes across as immature and judgmental, and tbh Olivia’s mean girl toxicity has probably rubbed off on her. I don’t think she would have treated Brent as badly had she been friends with someone mature and respectful like Ella. Tamara tells her friend awkwardly that her mum told her not to call Brent short because it’s not nice, which is kinda obvious? Brent’s mum isn’t impressed at all about how she treated him and eloquently states “F— Tamara”

Tamara and Brent arrive at the final vows very frosty towards each other. Tamara says that he made her realise that materialistic things aren’t what she was looking for but being with him made her feel homesick for her life in Queensland. Brent starts his speech off nicely, saying that Tamara’s energy was very attractive and she could light up a room but that their downward spiral turned her into someone disrespectful, vindictive, spiteful and self absorbed. He states that she doesn’t have any real loyalty to anyone and tells her “you are not God’s gift to humanity so stop looking down on everyone”. He says good luck and good riddance, drops the cards and walks off. Tamara looks visibly taken aback and reverts to a defensive justification of “that’s what she gets told by insecure people all the time” to try cover her bruised ego. Brent says he can walk away with his head held high and we’re all proud of him for knowing his worth.

If anyone needs me I’ll be rewatching this moment on a constant loop and screaming yasssss king at the tv #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/aMhxIyHuu9 — Gryphon (@Grudfindork) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

Brent at the end of his speech… loved the part where he said Tamara “wasn’t gods gift to humanity”. Brent deserves better. #mafs #mafsau #mafsaustralia pic.twitter.com/oJp1pkrTLy — Bruce Koala (@Brucekoalaandco) March 28, 2022

“Good luck. Good riddance.” Yeah Brent. My new email sign off. So good. Lol. #mafs #mafsau — jennybr5 (@jennybr5) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement

#mafsau #MAFSAustralia YES! Nailed it Brent!! We all wanted it said, and I bet it felt good! pic.twitter.com/5fHlbjbdUY — Peggy-Sue (@peggysue_m) March 28, 2022

‘Tamara, you are not god’s gift to humanity so stop looking down on everyone’ #mafs #mafsau pic.twitter.com/JAzXXVscgR — Jessa (@jessamouse) March 28, 2022

Millions of people in the country know Brent’s profession yet Tamara has spent the past 3 months with him and is still clueless. #mafs #mafsau — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) March 28, 2022

Advertisement

Advertisement