After the, well not even mess of a dinner party, just an overall unenjoyable case study in low, vindictive behaviour, we get to the the fallout in the commitment ceremony where Olivia Frazer is called out for her actions to Domenica Calarco, only to double down and boast that she has no empathy…. which, what? How did she make it through the mental health assessments prior to the show with that??

Dom is still reeling from the dinner party and decides to go talk to Olivia about where the photos came from, and where they are now, which is completely understandable. After feigning ignorance when Dom knocks on her door about why she could be there, she again refuses to answer Dom’s valid questions about the photo and gaslights her into saying that Dom is yelling, when it’s evident from the footage that we’re watching that Dom is calm (more than most of us would be) and closes the door on her to avoid accountability.

The commitment ceremony starts with Dom and Jack, and the experts are quick to call out Olivia’s behaviour, and she’s even quicker to throw her “friend” Selina under the bus. When John asks her if she understands why Dom is upset, Olivia says it was cos everyone was talking about her behind her back and she “lost control of the group”, nothing about how she gleefully distributed naked photos of someone with malicious intent.

If it wasn’t a big deal why did Olivia share the images in the first place!? And why did everyone know except Mitch & Ella, the two people that would actually tell Dom. #mafsau #mafs — ♒️ (@vlada_sasha) March 20, 2022

The fact that Ella wasn’t told about the photo of Dom tells me that they all knew they were doing the wrong thing. They knew if they told Ella she would tell her friend. #mafs #mafsau

— tellytweeter (@tellytweeter) March 20, 2022

Selina and Cody are up next, and she gushes over Cody buying her flowers to say sorry for humiliating Dom in front of the group last night (did Dom Get flowers too?)

Actually Cody, I think you owe Domenica an apology for the way you brought up the nude photo that you knew about, but you chose to publicly humiliate her- on national TV #mafs #mafsau — Lou (@blonde_louise) March 20, 2022

I’m sorry, the panel are absolutely hopeless. They didn’t catch Olivia out on her “my friends googled her” lie, and did not call Cody out on the fact that he apologised to Selina but not Dom. #mafs #mafsau — AJ (@auntieagy) March 20, 2022

Ella and Mitch decide to stay and try long distance, and Brent and Tamara decide to see out the experiment. Al decides to leave and I don’t know how we’re going to get through the next week or so without his positivity trying to balance out Olivia sucking the life out of everyone.

I don’t think I saw Al having the unrequited love storyline, but I feel bad for him. It’s sucks, bro, but good maturity arc. Your positivity has been a breath of fresh air this season. #mafsau #mafsaustralia pic.twitter.com/d1DKfrOcqs — MK🇺🇦 (@MKMoore625) March 20, 2022

It’s finally Olivia and Jackson’s turn on the couch. I hope the scene wasn’t edited and the John actually interrupted their gushing over their “love story” (hostage situation) to ask Jackson how he feels about Olivia’s abhorrent behaviour. He’s pushed into admitting that it’s “probably bad”, and Dom and Jack interject “probably?” incredulously which forces him to admit it WAS bad. The look Olivia gives him, oop he know’s he’s in trouble and better delete anything he doesn’t want her spreading to everyone. Olivia tries to lie that they are “closer than ever” and when John points out that they look miserable she tries to blame it on “the situation” (ya know, the one she purposely created to ruin someone else). Who knows if Jackson is afraid of her due to trauma bonding or what but his reactions to her behaviour, especially having been the product of an abusive childhood, is baffling and disappointing.

Jackson: “I can understand Dom’s point of view and why she was upset.” Olivia: (Evil eye death stare wishing he’d die for saying that) 🤣🤣 #mafsau #mafsaustralia pic.twitter.com/8ImKUSXnCw — Kimberly (@kimmykim4321) March 20, 2022

Jackson: Violence against women is a big thing for me. Also Jackson: * stays with a pathological bully of a woman who bullies other women *#MAFSAU #MAFS #MAFSAustralia #mafsaunz — The Bins (@ImJustSumGuy_69) March 20, 2022

How can Jackson sit up so straight without a spine? #MAFSAU #MAFS — Vivienne Jones 💉💕💉💕💉 (@VivienneJones85) March 20, 2022

Hey Jackson… Abuse from a woman to a woman is as bad as from a man to a woman! Abuse is abuse. Full stop!#MAFSAUS #MAFSAU #MAFSAustralia #mafs #mafsaunz — PRGirl ⚡ (@PRGirllll) March 20, 2022

I have serious red flags about Jackson. As someone who grew up with sisters and a mum who was abused in relationships he just stands there in silence/solidarity beside Olivia?🚩🚩🚩 #MAFSAU #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia #mafs — Sam (@JustHereForTh11) March 20, 2022

Jackson was a child of trauma, unfortunately has ended up back in a manipulative, toxic environment. Kids from this background know exactly where this is heading! #mafs #mafsau — Unlucky Lingerie (@unluckylingerie) March 20, 2022

Serious convo. When you’re a victim of domestic violence as Jackson(& I were). Sometimes you can fall back in that childhood response (in relationships),of pretending everything is okay. I so feel for him,but he needs to end the toxic relationship.#mafsau #mafs — J🍩ey💉💉💉 (@jojoeyjo9) March 20, 2022

“I think she’s an amazing person” Jackson Lonie after he’s seen Olivia Frazer bully, target, gaslight, share revenge porn, and be a sociopath towards Dom and be completely fine with it. #MAFSAU — Belaime 🧣 (@Belaime_) March 20, 2022

The experts call out Olivia’s behaviour, and Alessandra says that she knows hunting down and sending the photo is related to her previous admission of holding grudges, and Olivia needs to do some self reflection and have some human empathy and apologise to Dom. Olivia then casually brags about not having empathy saying “as far as empathy, I just don’t have it. It’s just not in me”. And before anyone can process and react to the fact that she just admitted on national TV to having one of the cornerstones of an antisocial personality disorder, she turns on the waterworks and says “she’s in a really bad mood”. Wow who woulda guessed being held accountable for your own terrible actions would result in that?

I hope someone from the Department of Education is watching this show and noting down Olivia’s details. She just admitted she lacks empathy and has openly bullied and harassed a woman on national tv. #mafsau — Urvashi Bandhu (@BandhuUrvashi) March 20, 2022

So she wants to be a teacher but empathy isn’t within her? As a teacher I can tell you 100% of the job requires empathy for your students and their family. #MAFSAU — Stevie (@Sybbelles) March 20, 2022

Imagine bragging about not having empathy to avoid giving an apology. W O W. This woman is truly something else. #mafs #MAFSAUS #mafsau — Madeline Muir (@madeline_muir) March 20, 2022

Hope that when Olivia is applying for jobs her future employee sees that

– she doesn’t feel empathy

-she’s held grudges since pre school

– she has distributed revenge porn #mafs #mafsau #mafsaunz #MAFSAUS — Jimoeji (@jimoeji) March 20, 2022

Alessandra every so politely handed Olivia her ass on a platter. Of course Olivia plays the victim. #MAFSAU #MAFS — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) March 20, 2022

"I don't have empathy" she wants to be a teacher of kids everybody… #mafs #mafsau — Aleks (@Aleks67719473) March 20, 2022

Alessandra reminding Olivia that she bragged about holding grudges the week before and that that might be under all of this #MAFSAU pic.twitter.com/8YKcec9O7g — Maya (@tweetmayatweet) March 20, 2022

If Olivia tries to defend her actions as all being ‘edited’. The amount of moments she has said awful things that are completely uncut tell another story. #MAFSAU — skghiutvnb (@Kayla_14692) March 20, 2022

Why didn’t the experts call out Olivia for lying about how she found the photo??? She hasn’t been called out enough for this!! #MAFSAU — sara without an H (@sara_k85) March 20, 2022

Just a reminder for when you’re tweeting about what a disgrace Olivia Frazer is, make sure you use her last name too, so she shows up in Google searches regularly 😌 #mafsau #mafs #MarriedatfirstsightAustralia — Belaime 🧣 (@Belaime_) March 20, 2022

#MAFSAU I'm so sick of hearing Olivia say Dominica smashed a wine glass in her face I wish the experts would replay the footage in front of everyone and see what she has to say about being caught out in her lies. — Jade13 (@Jademharvey13) March 20, 2022

"Waved a broken glass in my face" "..best friends googled her" "..went on a rampage". What goes on in Olivia's head and reality are polar opposites. #MAFSAU #MAFS — Nez 🇺🇦 (@fraggle73) March 20, 2022



