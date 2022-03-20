Season Three will see the end of our fave Irish misfits and we’re gonna miss our girls and the kooky company they keep.

Saoirse-Monica Jackson (pronounced SIR-SHA) who plays Erin shared a teaser on her Instagram on St Patrick’s Day.

The girls return in S3 to prep for the GCSE exams which is the perfect place in a teens life to end the show.

Show Creator Lisa McGee revealed all the way back in 2021 that this was her plan.

“It was always the plan to say goodbye after three series,” she said, “Derry Girls is a coming of age story following five ridiculous teenagers as they slowly…very slowly…start to become adults.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“While around them the place they call home starts to change too, and Northern Ireland enters a new, more hopeful phase — which was a small, magical window of time.”

S1 and S2 are available to catch up on Netflix right now while we wait for S3 to drop!