Who else looooves the drama and Old Hollywood glam of the bestseller The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo??

The Taylor Jenkins Reid novel, that took readers by storm over the past couple of years and blew up on BookTok and Bookstagram, is being made into a Netflix feature film! AND it’s being adapted by Liz Tigelaar, who brought us Amazon’s Little Fires Everywhere!

For those who haven’t read this amazing book, Netflix describes it as “Released in 2017, the best-selling novel centers around the reclusive yet iconic Hollywood legend Evelyn Hugo as she recounts the details of her life to an unknown magazine reporter named Monique Grant, who is unsure of why such a public figure has chosen her to write her biography. Through her conversations with Monique, Evelyn unfolds a journey of fame, ambition, friendship and forbidden love — plus, of course, stories concerning each of her seven husbands… and one big confession along the way.”

And trust me… it’s such a beautiful story!

Who do you think they should cast as Evelyn Hugo?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taylor Jenkins Reid (@tjenkinsreid)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Image credit: Deadline