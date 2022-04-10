In “I didn’t want to sleep this week anyway” news, Netflix have released a trailer for their latest true-crime docuseries and honestly it looks terrifying.

Conversations with a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes launches April 20th exclusively on Netflix and is Director Joe Berlinger’s follow-up to the very successful ‘Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes’.

The three-part series focusses on one of America’s most notorious serial killers – John Wayne Gacy aka “The Killer Clown”. THE KILLER CLOWN!? Jesus Christ. Gacy murdered at least 33 teen boys and young men in the 1970s burying most of them in the crawl space of his house in Chicago. Buckle up, even if you’re a big fan of ‘True Crime’ series, ’cause this one’s gonna get intense.