Netflix have just released a trailer for ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 and OH MY GOD I’M EXCITED!

Season 4 will be split into two parts with ‘Volume 1’ streaming from May 27th and ‘Volume 2’ online from July 1st.

Recently The Duffer Brothers (show creators and executive producers) announced Season 5 will be the final of the series so soak-up all ‘The Upside Down’ action while you can!