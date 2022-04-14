The new true-crime series are coming in hot and fast at the moment! The killer clown series is dropping on Netflix in a few days and now Hulu are coming to the party.

‘Candy’ is a five-part series airing on Hulu from May 9 and follows the story of American axe-murderer Candy Montgomery, with Jessica Biel taking the lead role.

A Hulu press release reads “Candy Montgomery is a 1980 housewife and mother who did everything right—good husband, two kids, nice house, even the careful planning and execution of transgressions—but when the pressure of conformity builds within her, her actions scream for just a bit of freedom. With deadly result.” OH SNAP! Watch the trailer below.