Who else got hooked on the hilarious and suspenseful Only Murders In The Building? I know I can’t wait til season 2 drops… which looks to be June 28!

The new season picks up where the last ended, with Charles (Steve Martin) and Oliver (Martin Short) stumbling across Mabel (Selena Gomez) holding the dead body of their neighbour Bunny.

Hulu’s synopsis for season 2 states “Following the shocking death of Arconia Board President Bunny Folger, Charles, Oliver & Mabel race to unmask her killer. However, three (unfortunate) complications ensue—the trio is publicly implicated in Bunny’s homicide, they are now the subjects of a competing podcast, and they have to deal with a bunch of New York neighbours who all think they committed murder.”

Showrunner John Hoffman spoke to Vanity Fair about the new season, including that ‘Mabel meets a love interest in Cara Delevingne’s Alice, an art-gallery owner of her own generation who puts Mabel in touch with a side of herself she’s been somewhat neglecting since the show began. Gomez and Delevingne are longtime friends, bringing quick, sexy intimacy to their onscreen rapport. “It was amazing to have the two of them know each other and feel comfortable,” Hoffman says. “It’s a little sparky in all the right ways that makes you feel like, Oh, someone’s opening someone’s world.”’

Amy Schumer also plays a more unbearable version of herself (huh, who thought that was possible?) who may or may not have stolen a $1 million painting of Bunny’s. Shirley MacLaine plays Bunny’s mother, who wants the painting back. And of course, our fave Tina Fey is reportedly back, playing true crime podcaster Cinda Canning.

Only Murders In The Building premieres on Disney+ on 28 June. Can’t wait!

