There’s been a STACK of chatter about who’s returning to Ramsey St for the finale of the much-loved Aussie soap, Neighbours.
Last week, we learned that Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan would reprise their OG power couple roles as Scott and Charlene, and now, it seems as though that’s just the beginning.
“Whether the eighties, nineties, naughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close,” Neighbours’ Executive ProducerJason Herbison told TV Blackbox.
“Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve.”
Here’s who we’re expecting back from each decade:
1980s
- Kylie Minogue – Charlene Mitchell
- Jason Donovan – Scott Robinson
- Ian Smith – Harold Bishop
- Peter O’Brien – Shane Ramsay
- Mark Little – Joe Mangel
- Paul Keane – Des Clarke
1990s
- Daniel MacPherson – Joel Samuels
- Benjamin McNair – Mal Kennedy
- Melissa Bell – Lucy Robinson
- Lesley Baker – Angie Rebecchi
-
2000s
- Natalie Bassingthwaighte – Izzy Hoyland
- Chris Milligan – Kyle Canning
- Pippa Black – Elle Robinson
- Morgan Baker – Callum Rebecchi
- Jordan Patrick Smith – Andrew Robinson
- James Mason – Chris Pappas
2010s
- Olympia Valance – Paige Smith
- James Mason – Chris Pappas
- Jodi Gordon – Elly Conway
- Zoe Cramond – Amy Williams
- Kate Kendall – Lauren Turner
- Ben Hall – Ned Willis
- Olivia Junkeer – Yashvi Rebecchi
- Zima Anderson – Roxy Willis