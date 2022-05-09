There’s been a STACK of chatter about who’s returning to Ramsey St for the finale of the much-loved Aussie soap, Neighbours.

Last week, we learned that Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan would reprise their OG power couple roles as Scott and Charlene, and now, it seems as though that’s just the beginning.

“Whether the eighties, nineties, naughties or teens is your favourite decade, we will be delivering something for everyone as Neighbours draws to a close,” Neighbours’ Executive ProducerJason Herbison told TV Blackbox.

“Alongside the current cast we will be celebrating the most memorable characters from across many eras, with a few surprises up our sleeve.”

Here’s who we’re expecting back from each decade:

1980s

Kylie Minogue – Charlene Mitchell

Jason Donovan – Scott Robinson

Ian Smith – Harold Bishop

Peter O’Brien – Shane Ramsay

Mark Little – Joe Mangel

Paul Keane – Des Clarke

1990s

Daniel MacPherson – Joel Samuels

Benjamin McNair – Mal Kennedy

Melissa Bell – Lucy Robinson

Lesley Baker – Angie Rebecchi



2000s

Natalie Bassingthwaighte – Izzy Hoyland

Chris Milligan – Kyle Canning

Pippa Black – Elle Robinson

Morgan Baker – Callum Rebecchi

Jordan Patrick Smith – Andrew Robinson

James Mason – Chris Pappas

2010s