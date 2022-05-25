Are you ready for a blast from the past? With Neighbours finishing up on 1 August this year, some of its key cast from throughout the years is set to return for the final episodes. Among them are the iconic couple Scott and Charlene, played by Kylie Minogue and Jason Donovan.

A eagle eyed fan has taken footage of them on set in Ramsay St and posted it to TikTok.

Kylie spoke to the Today show about how it felt being back in Ramsay St after so long. She reminisced “Firstly where has all that time gone? Secondly everything looks exactly the same. Thirdly, Scott, Charlene, Jane, Harold, it all just came flooding back… There was a lot of talking about memories and going back in time.”

What storylines do you think the show will have in store for us?

Image: The Guardian