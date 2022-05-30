It feels like the early 2000’s in the life of Jennifer Lopez – with her much publicised relationship with Ben Affleck (with marriage rumours to boot!) and now a new documentary focused on her coming to Netflix on 14 June.

Netflix tells us that “Halftime offers an intimate peek behind the curtain revealing the grit and determination that makes Jennifer Lopez. The film serves as the kickoff to the second half of her life, as she lays bare her evolution as a Latina, a mother, and an artist, taking agency in her career and using her voice for a greater purpose.”

As it looks like it was primarily filmed around the time of her Superbowl halftime show (hence the name, duh!), it remains to be seen what, if anything, will be shown regarding Bennifer!

Check out the trailer here: