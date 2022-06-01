Andy Garcia steps into Steve Martin’s shoes as the title character, and is joined by a cast including Gloria Estefan and Bloodline‘s Enrique Murciano.

The synopsis reads “A father’s coming to grips with his daughter’s upcoming wedding through the prism of multiple relationships within a big, sprawling Cuban-American clan.”

Father of the Bride premieres on Thursday, June 16 from 5pm On Demand on FOXTEL, and on the Movies Premiere channel on Monday, June 20 at 8.30pm.

Check out the trailer below! Do you think it will be as good as the original?