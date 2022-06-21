Gird your loins, another reality dating show is in our midst.

Channel Nine recently announced a new series involving hopeful single parents looking for love.

Grown Up Love is calling on single parents who, after having had their hearts broken, been the heartbreakers, lost the love of their lives, or perhaps never knowing true love, are now ready to find their dating confidence again.

Some have said it looks pretty similar the US series, My Mom, Your Dad.

Grown Up Love say they’re looking for “single parents aged 40 – 60, with 18+ year old kids, who want another chance at finding love”.

Also, if you’re over 18 and want to dob-in your single parent, the show is keen to hear from you too.

Click here to apply or to nominate a parent.