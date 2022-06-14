To celebrate the release of Illumination’s Minions: The Rise of Gru, Steve Carell, who voices Gru, (the world’s greatest supervillain) tries to team up with — none other than much loved Aussie icons The Wiggles!

Growing up in 1970s suburbia, Carell’s character is a devoted fanboy of the supervillain supergroup, the Vicious 6, so when they oust their leader, Gru interviews to become their newest member. It doesn’t go well.

So, in that spirit, Steve Carell reached out to The Wiggles asking to join the skivvied squad as their newest member. Just like in the film, though, his audition does not go to plan. Luckily, Steve, like his character, is determined to prove to The Wiggles that he has what it takes.

Minions: The Rise of Gru is in cinemas from June 23! In the mean-time, check out Steve’s audition: