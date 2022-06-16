Jennifer Hudson is the face of the all new daytime talk show ‘The Jennifer Hudson Show’.

Hudson has just come been crowned with an EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony winner), and she now sets her site on a new challenge… talk show host!

Produced and show run by the team behind ‘Ellen’, Hudson will have the best of the best on her team. The show will also be filmed in the same studio as ‘Ellen’ on the Warner. Bros. lot in Los Angeles!

It’s unknown what date the show will make it across the water on to Australian shores but for now it’s set to be released on September 12th in the States!