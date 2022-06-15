The barn door has swung open for those interested in shooting their shot on the 2023 season of Farmer Wants a Wife.

“We are searching for our next crop of single farmers who want to find their happily ever after. Many Aussie farmers have found love through this show. Now it’s your turn,” the casting notice read.

Farmers or potential partners can now apply and must be 18 years of age or older, an Aussie citizen or have been a permanent resident for at least two years and be available for a minimum period of seven weeks.

Any questions – or you want to ‘dob-in a farmer’ (hoo boy) – email farmerwantsawife@eurekaproductions.com.au

Or you can just go ahead and apply right here.

The 2022 season is tipped to screen later this year.