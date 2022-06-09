WARNING: Spoilers ahead. Do not read/watch unless you’re all caught up on ‘Stranger Things’.
With that said, OH MY GOD WHAT A SEASON! This was, without-a-doubt, the darkest season yet. Like goddamn Vecna, ease up on the graphic murders.
If you’re itching for Strange Things Season 4 Volume 2 to hit Netflix next month I’m here to help you fill the void. ‘TheThings’ on YouTube have released a behind-the-scenes look at how Season 4 was made, a look into some of the crazy the special effects and a few of the running jokes on-set.
Who’s excited for Volume 2!?
