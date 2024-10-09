"You'll Ruin Your Vocal Cords!" Gordon Ramsey Spits Out Dua Lipa's Viral Drink
By Michael McNally
Today
Gordon Ramsay isn’t a fan of Dua Lipa’s viral Diet Coke drink!
On Oct. 8, the 57-year-old celebrity chef shared a TikTok video reviewing the pop star’s unusual recipe, which combines Diet Coke with jalapeño juice, pickle juice, and pickle slices. “Had to try what @Dua Lipa was cooking up,” Ramsay captioned his post.
In the video, Ramsay preps the drink with a mix of ingredients, but after taking a sip, he immediately spits it out. “Dua Lipa, for God’s sake, girl! You’ll ruin your vocal cords!” he joked.
Lipa, 29, responded with a playful comment, “Gordon!! You’re getting lost in the sauce!!!”
Lipa had showcased her signature drink in a TikTok video on Oct. 5, filmed at a restaurant in Austin while she was performing at the Austin City Limits Music Festival. Despite onlookers’ confusion, her friend proclaimed, “It’s randomly not bad.”
Fans suggested Ramsay’s version went wrong with too much jalapeño and pickle juice, with one saying, “U put too much juice … not stirring and no ice probably ruins it.”