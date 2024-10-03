James Blunt has made a wild public vow to legally change his name to whatever fans choose if his album reaches number one on the charts.

The singer made the pledge in a video shared to his 1.1 million TikTok followers, where he announced that he is rereleasing his 2004 debut album ‘Back to Bedlam’ on October 11th.

The 50-year-old musician opened the video by saying”My name is James Blunt. And you have the power to absolutely f*ck my life.”

@jamesblunt Wanna ruin my life? I’m legally changing my name if “Back to Bedlam” 20th Anniversary Edition reaches No.1. Comment your name suggestions below, and the most-liked comment wins. #jameswho ♬ original sound – James Blunt

The singer has handed over the reigns to his fans, saying “What will I change it to? Well that’s entirely up to you”.

Blunt ended the video by saying, “It’s safe to say this is the most important democratic moment of the year.”

Fans were quick to comment on the video with their suggestions, with one person writing “Well it has to be Tailor Swyft, just to absolutely ruin the charts.”

In an appearance on Radio X, Blunt said ”It’s not just an act of desperation. It’s a genuine thing,”

“If it reaches no.1, I have signed up to changing my name to whatever the public want – they can change my name.”

Time to get ‘Back to Bedlam’, which features hits You’re Beautiful, Goodbye My Lover and High, back to number one then!