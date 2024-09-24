During an intimate iHeartLive performance, Keith Urban opened up about the emotional backstory of his new song, “Break the Chain,” from his latest album High!

Urban revealed that the track, which closes out the album, was inspired by his own upbringing in a household impacted by alcoholism.

“I grew up with an alcoholic father,” Urban shared, reflecting on the challenges of that environment.

He explained that the song touches on his realisation, later in life, that he was repeating the same patterns.

Urban says that the song is about hope and breaking destructive cycles. “It’s never too late,” he tells the iHeartLive audience, adding that the song became a cathartic way for him to process his past and strive for a different future.

Take a watch of the full video from the iHeartLive here:

