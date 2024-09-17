The Kid LAROI has reached a major milestone in his career, as his debut album has been certified Gold in the US!

The 21-year-old Sydney-born musician released his album The First Time in November 2023 and later announced a deluxe version featuring five additional tracks, which was released on August 9th

The album has officially sold over 500,000 copies in the US, earning the album Gold certification and solidifying his place as a global superstar.

He recently attended the MTV Video Music Awards with girlfriend Tate McRae last week, where the pair hung out with some of the world’s biggest artists.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The Kid LAROI will return to Australia in November to headline the 2024 NRL Grand Final entertainment and bring his THE FIRST TIME tour across the country.

Catch the full update on the brand new ARIA Amplified episode below – Your VIP ticket to the latest and greatest in Australian music news!