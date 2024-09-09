The estate, located in the exclusive Holmby Hills neighborhood, includes 10 bedrooms, 13 bathrooms, a two-story guest house, a wine cellar, a theater, a basketball court, and a spa. The guest house also features a gym, recording studio, and multiple suites. Diddy purchased the mansion for $39 million in 2014.

A source told PEOPLE that Diddy, who shares three daughters with two women, has lived in Miami for years and always intended to sell the L.A. home after his daughters grew up. He had taken out two mortgages on the property, totaling over $50 million, both of which remain unpaid.

The house, previously offered for $70 million in July, was part of a March 26 raid involving Homeland Security Investigations. The raid was linked to two lawsuits involving sex trafficking allegations. Diddy has been accused of sexual assault by multiple individuals, with the latest claim surfacing in May 2024.

Despite the ongoing legal challenges, the luxurious property remains a major listing in Los Angeles’ high-end real estate market.