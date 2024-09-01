Speculation arose that Adele’s break might be related to her engagement to sports agent Rich Paul, whom she confirmed she was engaged to during an earlier Munich show. Fans also wondered if she might be stepping away to start a family with Paul. Adele, already a mother to 11-year-old Angelo with ex-husband Simon Konecki, has not confirmed these rumors.

In July, Adele shared that she had no plans to release new music anytime soon. “I want a big break after this and I think I want to do other creative things, just for a little while,” she told German outlet ZDF.

Adele’s Vegas residency, which began in November 2022, will end on November 23, 2024. Reflecting on the experience, Adele expressed deep gratitude, stating that the shows had reignited her love for live performance and allowed her to reconnect with her music.

Her last album, 30, was released in 2021, and while fans are eager for more, it seems they’ll have to wait a while longer.