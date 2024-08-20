Pop superstar Chappell Roan has been grappling with her recent stardom.

The singer took to TikTok to express her disappointment in how fans have been treating her.

Roan’s rise to fame has been exponential and she has been open about feeling overwhelmed in processing it.

In her latest interview for Interview Magazine, she told SNL star Bowen Yang, “I don’t know anyone who’s going through this, personally. The biggest thing has been getting recognized, and just feeling not myself.”