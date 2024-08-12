Charli XCX released her latest album, BRAT, on June 7, and it has already proven to be a cultural phenomenon. Along with some serious attitude behind it, the album has now overtaken Taylor Swift’s 11th studio album, The Tortured Poet’s Department, in daily streams.

GOOOOOOODMORNINGGG BRAT CURRENTLY OUTSTREAMING TTPD 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/wsiGQ3V7ae — ducki 🏳️‍⚧️ (@dxckiii) August 10, 2024

The momentous increase in streams for BRAT has been attributed by fans to the remix of her song Guess, which features Billie Eilish and dropped on August 1.

The collaboration has garnered controversy with new lyrics from Eilish such as “Kiss it, ride it, can I fit it? Charli likes boys, but she knows I’d hit it.” But despite some inevitable negative reception, fans have gone wild for the song – with comments such as “Literally the gift that keeps on giving” and “If this doesn’t take swift off the charts I will lose my f*****g mind, respectfully”. The music video features the two singers on a mountain of underwear, and has already reached 12 million watches.

The Guess remix with Eilish comes hot on the heels of Charli’s collaboration with Lorde on the remix of Girl, so confusing, which explored the long-standing public comparison between the two singers – where they decided to finally “work it out on the remix”. Charli is also currently co-headlining a US and Canadian tour with Australian icon Troye Sivan.

With consecutive pop culture moment wins, it seems Charli is on a one way track to the top of the charts (unless Taylor releases yet another version of her album).

