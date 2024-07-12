Katy Perry has finally dropped her brand new single ‘Woman’s World’ along with a hot new music video featuring the one and only Trisha Paytas.

After over four years since she last released music, the ‘Teenage Dream’ singer is making a comeback, announcing the release of her upcoming sixth studio album ‘143’, which is dropping on September 20th.

In the music video, Katy is first seen dressed as a pin up girl working alongside a group of female construction workers before she gets squashed by an anvil.

Katy then finds herself in new female led world where she’s seen driving alongside internet queen Trisha Paytas.

Trisha Paytas has a cameo in Katy Perry’s new music video ‘Woman’s World.’ pic.twitter.com/CjGiI3uICs — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 11, 2024

Katy shared a video to her Instagram showing Trisha reacting to the single after hearing it for the first time.

Trish and Katy are the duo we never expected but we’re so here for it!

Take a look at the new music video for yourself below.

