ABBA’s Björn Ulvaeus has revealed that he thinks the iconic supergroup’s name is ‘stupid’ and shared what he thinks they should have been called.

The Swedish pop group, consisting of Agnetha Fältskog, Björn Ulvaeus, Benny Andersson, and Anni-Frid Lyngstad, rose to fame after they won the Eurovision song contest in 1974 with their timeless hit ‘Waterloo’.

Speaking on the Rosebud podcast with Gyles Brandreth recently, Ulvaeus explained that the Swedish pop group didn’t have much choice in what their name was.

“We made our first records under Agnetha, Benny, Bjorn and Anni-Frid. And the DJs on radio and everywhere else, in our office, they got tired of saying that … as you can imagine”, he said.

The 79-year-old Swedish musician explained that they abbreviated the band name to just the initials and that’s when ABBA was born.

“We didn’t have a choice in the matter. I thought it was such a stupid name. And it is.”

Björn, you might have just broken our hearts a little with that bombshell.

He then revealed the name he thought the band should have been called and let’s just say we’re not sold.

“I thought we should have a cool name like The Rolling Stones or something like that, The Northern Lights. And here we are with ABBA”.

‘The Northern Lights’ doesn’t seem to have the same ring to it as ABBA does…

