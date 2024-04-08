Ever woken up and had the incredible urge to sing Wannabe by the Spice Girls at Wembley Stadium with thousands of others? Well, you might get the chance to!

Melanie Brown, or Scary Spice, has recently shared a picture of the Spice Girls’ mural at Wembley Stadium titled “Wembley?? I’ll say no more” with some emojis.

Previously, Mel B had revealed the group was “definitely doing something” this year after the 30th anniversary of their first edition.

“We are definitely doing something…I’m probably going to get told off but I’ve said it, there we go! We are doing something this year.”

The pop group formed in 1994 and entered a hiatus in 2000 to concentrate on their solo careers. They then performed at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony and last toured in 2019.

Advertisement