P!nk has shared heartwarming footage of her visit to see kids at Melbourne’s Royal Children’s Hospital and we’re tearing up.

The ‘Trustfall’ singer, who’s in Melbourne for her Summer Carnival tour this week, posted an emotional video of her and her daughter Willow spending time with patients and their families.

“It’s been 22 years since I first visited families at the Royal Children’s Hospital, and it was a privilege to return to @rchmelbourne this week”, she wrote.

From singing her song ‘Cover Me In Sunshine’ to patients and comforting emotional parents to signing guitars and taking pictures with fans, her special visit has captured our hearts!

“Thank you to everyone who spent time with Willow and me. Thank you for sharing your stories and letting us play you a couple of songs. We won’t forget this day 💜”, she shared.

Advertisement

Advertisement

P!nk, you are a legend.

Listen to P!nk on iHeart Radio below!