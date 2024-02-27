P!nk held her concerts at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne on the weekend to 120,000 people but it only took one to leave her speechless.

The singer/songwriter took a moment to speak to her fans mid concert when she noticed one passionate fan waving her sign trying to grab her attention. The sign was addressed to herself and her off-road truck racer husband Carey Hart, it asked the question “You, me and Carey Threesome”?

P!nk had a laugh to this and announced to the crowd “I don’t know what to say! I’m not often speechless” before continuing on with her performance.

The singer obviously saw the funny side of the sign and shared a video of the exchange on her Instagram.

P!nk is set to continue her tour in Adelaide next and the fans are in for an amazing show. Lets see if she gets any more propositions….

