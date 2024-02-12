While the Verizon Super Bowl ad aired with Beyoncé trying to “break” their network , the ending just might succeed with the surprise announcement of her new album ‘Renaissance Part II’.

“Okay they ready, drop the new music” she announces as her socials light up with the below post. A country themed video announcing her new album quickly followed by the release of the first 2 singles “Texas Hold ’em” and “16 Carriages’.

Country Beyoncé is a vibe we need and we are incredibly excited for the release of the full album on March 29.