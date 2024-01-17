For the first time in four years, Ariana Grande is FINALLY dropping her seventh studio album!

Taking to Instagram early Thursday morning, the superstar announced ‘Eternal Sunshine’ is set to be released on March 8.

The first single from the album ‘Yes, And?’ came out last Friday and has already hit #1 in over 50 countries! If that’s any constellation of how the rest of the album will be received, then Ari is set for success.

X is blowing up with excitement since Ariana has been teasing new music for months now and the wait is over!

Mark your calendars.

