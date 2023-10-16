Oasis’ legendary debut album Definitely Maybe is set to make a comeback with Liam Gallagher announcing a tour to celebrate its 30th anniversary.

Taking fans on a nostalgic journey through the Britpop classic, the tour will feature live performances of the entire Definitely Maybe album, considered one of the most significant releases in British music history.

Liam has also teased some fan favourites from the same era will make the setlist including tracks like Whatever, Fade Away, Listen Up, and Sad Song.

Of course, the elephant in the room is it won’t be a complete Oasis reunion… as the longstanding tensions between Liam and Noel Gallagher continue to hinder any prospects of a full band comeback.

At the moment tour dates are only announced for the UK and Ireland but we’ll keep you updates with any future announcements!

