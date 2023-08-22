Hold on to your butts. ALWAYS LIVE has unveiled a first look at its 2023 lineup – an epic 17-day celebration of live music across Victoria starting this November.

It all kicks off with a bang when six-time Grammy Award-winning US star Christina Aguilera performs for one night only at Flemington Racecourse on Saturday 25 November in partnership with Untitled Group.

Meanwhile, Australian rock icon, activist, and Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett will debut new music with his band The Alter Egos (featuring fellow Midnight Oil member Martin Rotsey) at the Wangaratta Arts Centre ahead of his forthcoming solo album.

And that’s just a taste. The event also coincides with Mushroom Group’s 50th Anniversary and while further details remain under wraps, we’ve been promised a special event as part of the group’s wider celebrations. Stay tuned for updates!

Featuring over 165 artists performing across more than 60 events including stadium shows, one-off gigs and intimate performances, you can find further info here.

ALWAYS LIVE runs across Victoria from November 24 – December 10.

