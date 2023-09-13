A viral video from the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards is causing a massive stir online with rapper Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake looking sharing an awkward af moment backstage. In the video, Megan appears to point a finger at Timberlake as he passes by her.

Fans quickly jumped to conclusions about the muted clip; some siding with Megan and others pointing fingers back at her.

Footage going viral of Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake backstage at the #VMAs. pic.twitter.com/1vvKKSrlRV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) September 13, 2023

However, Variety look like they’ve cleared the air, reporting an insider’s take: Timberlake greeted Megan saying, “It’s so nice to meet you,” to which she responded, “No, no this don’t count, this don’t count. We gotta meet proper.”

The moment wasn’t the sole highlight of the night, with NSYNC reuniting on stage to give Taylor Swift her Best Pop award.

An ecstatic Swift mentioned that she had the band’s dolls and queried about their future plans. Meanwhile, Megan and Cardi B brought the house down with their performance of “Bongos”. Megan’s other nominations include best choreography and direction for her hit “Her”.

