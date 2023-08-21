One of the biggest boy bands from the early 90’s is rumoured to be coming back together for a new song!

But the reason for their reunion is unexpected…

A trailer for the upcoming film Trolls Band Together hints at a boy band reunion story line surrounding Justin Timberlake’s character.

ET reports that “JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone and Chris Kirkpatrick are expected to have surprise roles in the third Trolls film, Trolls Band Together, with Justin Timberlake.”

ET’s source also added that the boy band will release a song alongside the film.

This is all speculation at the moment but you can see the evidence for yourself in the trailer:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Listen to the *NSYNC Artist Station On iHeartRadio