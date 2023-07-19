Taylor Swift has officially claimed the title of female artist with the most chart-topping albums in the wake of her newest album Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

The album was originally released over ten years ago but Swift re-recorded it and released it earlier this month.

The ABC reports that last week Speak Now (Taylor’s Version) reached No. 1 on the Billboard album chart making it her 12 album to do so.

Barbara Streisand was the previous holder of this title with 11 No.1 albums.

But if Swift wants to be the artist with the most No.1 albums of all time she has a long way to go.

She is currently tied with Drake at 12, just behind Jay-Z with 14 and the Beatles are far in front with 19 No. 1 albums.

But if Swift keeps on her track record she has potential to smash this record too.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently she has four albums in the Billboard Top 20, Midnights, Lover, Folklore and of course Speak Now (Taylor’s Version).

This feat hasn’t been seen since the 60’s with trumpeter Herb Albert.

Keep It KIIS all day for your chance to win tickets to see Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour