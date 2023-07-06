It looks like another A-lister may soon be gracing our shores.

Reports are circulating that Pink and husband Carey Hart are set to make a semi-permanent move to Australia, to begin ‘a new chapter’ for their family.

Pink, who will be touring in Australia this summer, has long considered the country her second home, letting slip that she was ‘looking into’ possible citizenship in February.

Her Summer Carnival Tour will hit stadiums in seven cities across Australia in February next year, and we’re very curious where she’ll end up!

