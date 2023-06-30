What the f**k? P!nk was left astonished this week after a series of strange gifts given to her by fans. First, there was the mum’s ashes on stage incident and now the latest gift to go viral is… a giant wheel of brie cheese?

In the video taken at her show in Hyde Park, P!nk works the crowd as they sing along to her hit song ‘F**Kin’ Perfect’, at one point exclaiming, “I want to kiss you on the mouth.” As she belts out the outro, fans then pass up the massive cheese wheel which she eagerly accepts, hugging it close to her chest.

No complaints this time.

