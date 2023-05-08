Taylor Swift is currently touring the U.S. performing songs from all of her Era’s.

Over the past few years Taylor has been rereleasing her music following a feud with American music executive Scooter Braun.

The feud between Taylor Swift and Scooter Braun began in 2019 when Braun’s Ithaca Holdings acquired Swift’s former record label, Big Machine Label Group, which included the rights to her entire music catalog up until her 2017 album “Reputation.”

Swift publicly criticized the deal, saying that she had not been given the opportunity to buy her own masters, and that the acquisition represented her worst-case scenario. She also accused Braun of bullying her in the past and called the move a “gross” power play.

The feud escalated in 2019 when Swift announced that she planned to re-record her entire catalog in order to regain control of her masters. She also encouraged her fans to boycott her old music in support of her cause.

The dispute between Swift and Braun has continued to simmer, with occasional flare-ups in the press and on social media. In 2020, Braun sold the rights to Swift’s first six albums to an investment firm, but Swift continued to pursue her plans to re-record her music.

Taylor has since released ‘Fearless (Taylor’s Version)’ and ‘Red (Taylor’s Version)’ and has just announced the release of her 3rd rerecorded album ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ while on tour in Nashville. ‘Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)’ was first released in 2010 and written when Swift was 18-20 years old.

