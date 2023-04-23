Zendaya surprised everyone this weekend when she made an appearance at the Coachella 2023 festival and performed with British musician Labrinth. They performed two songs, “I’m Tired” and “All for Us,” which were both featured on the popular HBO series Euphoria. This event marked Zendaya’s first live music performance in over eight years, as her last concert was in Los Angeles in 2015 after touring on and off for three years.

Although Zendaya released music in the past, she expressed her reluctance to pursue a music career further. In a chat with fellow Spider-Man star Andrew Garfield, she said that she was unsure if she could ever be a pop star. She explained that as an actor, she enjoys a certain level of anonymity, which she appreciates.

Nonetheless, at Coachella, Zendaya made a stunning onstage return wearing a sleeveless pink ruffled mini dress over a white tank top and black over-the-knee boots. She wowed the audience with her incredible vocals and stage presence, proving that she is a talented performer. It was a special occasion for everyone who attended the festival, and fans of both Zendaya and Labrinth were ecstatic to see them perform together.