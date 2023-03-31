Aussie rock band AC/DC will return to the stage for the first time since 2016.

The band have been announced on the Power Trip lineup, a three day festival that takes place in California, in October this year. The same location Coachella is held, Empire Polo Field in Indio.

Other legendary acts on the lineup include Metallica, Guns N’ Roses and Tool.

One legendary weekend in the Desert 🌵 Register now at https://t.co/6pF4urX8dv for first access to tickets starting Thursday, April 6 at 10am PT. Hotel and VIP Packages available starting Tuesday, April 4 at 10am PT. pic.twitter.com/vfTkB8hCG3 — AC/DC (@acdc) March 30, 2023

Founding guitarist Angus Young, his nephew and rhythm guitar Stevie Young, Bass player Cliff Williams and drummer Phil Rudd are expected to be joined by vocalist Brian Johnson, who was forced to pull out of a 2016 tour with hearing problems.

Malcolm Young, who formed the band in 1973, retired due to ill health in 2014. He died in 2017. After the death of Bon Scott, Brian Johnson took over as vocalist.

Further AC/DC dates have not been announced. However, it would be unlikely for the band to only come together for one show.