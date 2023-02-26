It was night two for Harry Styles at Marvel Stadium and magic was in the air. Daryl Braithwaite was seen singing along with Harry Styles as he performed ‘Horses’ in Melbourne on Saturday night (February 25th)!

The singer performed what he describes as ‘catnip’ to Australians and to absolute no protest, we fully agree. ‘Horses’ is a special song to all Aussies but to one in particular, the man who sings it, Daryl Braithwaite, got to see Harry Styles perform it to an audience of 50,000 people. “I’ve been playing that a couple of times here and there,” Styles said of the song. “And every time you are around an Australian, this happens.”

What an incredible moment.

“What an extraordinary night it was at Harry’s gig,” he wrote on Facebook on Sunday. “Harry Styles is so good at what he does and they loved him. I was completely overwhelmed by the night.”