A big and long-awaited change is coming to Victorian public and community sector workers – they are now entitled to period and reproductive leave under a collective agreement solidified on Tuesday.

This comes off the back of a four-year battle to try and extend leave entitlements to those who are affected by menstruation and menopause and encompasses all reproduction rights.

Full time workers will receive a one-off $5600 cost of living lump sum payment, while shift workers will receive a $1000 lump sum payment.

The extra five days of leave can be used for menopause, IVF and other reproductive health needs, and menstruation.

The new extra five days of leave entitlements can be used for menstruation, menopause and IVF and other reproductive health conditions.