New reports suggest that ABBA is bringing it’s virtual concert experience to Melbourne!

According to The Age, the Swedish supergroup are close to locking in a location at Flemington Racecourse to build a permanent arena to host ABBA’s 90 minute 3D concert experience.

Reports say that CEO of ABBA Voyage has been visiting Melbourne to meet with officials from Visit Victoria, the State Government and music promoters.

Sources report that the deal is close to being signed, with an announcement expected to come ‘within weeks’.

If confirmed, the announcement would make Melbourne the second city in the world to host the ABBA Voyage, with the first and only experience currently hosted in London.

Catch a glimpse of what could be in store below!

