Ed Sheeran announced the release of his next studio album Subtract a couple of weeks ago. The album is set to be released on the 5th of May.

The highly anticipated album has been described by Ed has completely different from his previous work.

In a post to Instagram Sheeran said “for the first time, I’m not trying to craft an album people will like, I’m merely putting something out that’s honest and true to where I am in my adult life.”

We can already sense this album is going to evoke some really intense emotions.

Here’s a sneak peak of his new song Eyes Closed that’s being released on the 24th of March!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ed Sheeran (@teddysphotos)

