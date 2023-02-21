Harry Styles is officially down under and he’s already doing all the right things!
From singing ‘Horses’ by Daryl Braithwaite to doing a shoey on stage. The man can entertain!
Check it out below:
Daryl Braithwaite’s ‘The Horses’, performed by Harry Styles, live from HBF Park. #LoveOnTourPerth
20.2.23
🎥: fairylightselio
pic.twitter.com/4ynXySFz4l
— HL Daily On Tour (@HLDTour) February 20, 2023
@taisha_mc Harry you dropped this 👑 #hslot #perth #hslotperth #shoey #harrystylesshoey ♬ original sound – T A I S H A