American mega star P!NK has announced she will be returning for a massive 2024 Australian tour!

She announced dates for all around the country stopping over in Sydney, Newcastle, Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth in February and March next year.

The release of her highly anticipated album Trustfall will be the centre of attention for this tour, but no doubt P!NK will have a few classics up her sleeve!

P!NK is a highly skilled aerialist and takes her shows to the next level as she wizzes through the air performing over her entire audience. Here’s an example of her and her daughter Willow Sage performing with aerial silks.

